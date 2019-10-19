close
Sat Oct 19, 2019
MWM for removal of hurdles to holding Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS)

ISLAMABAD: Majlis Wahdat e Muslimeen Secretary General Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafari on Friday decried what he called the attempts to impede events relating to the Chehlum of Martyrs of Karbala, particularly in Hangu and Kohat.

In a statement issued here by MWM Information Cell, he said that the incumbent administration was still following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the past government, which was highly unfortunate. “We will not allow anyone to put ban on fundamental human rights and those, enshrined in the Constitution. Any hurdle in the way of holding mourning processions and majalis will not be tolerated,” he emphasized.

He pointed out that organisers were facing problems in holding chehlum-related activities in Hangu and Kohat, where even top administration officials were opposed to these events.

