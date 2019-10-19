close
Sat Oct 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 19, 2019

Solidarity with Kashmiris on 27th: Nawaz gives call to party workers

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
October 19, 2019

LAHORE: PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has given a call to party workers and leaders to observe countrywide black day on October 27 for expressing solidarity by holding rallies and protest with the people of occupied Kashmir besieged under Indian army.

He gave this call while talking to his brother and party president Shahbaz Sharif, who had called on him at the NAB headquarters Friday, PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a statement.

During the meeting, both the leaders discussed the meeting of Shahbaz with Maulana Fazlur Rehman and its outcome, and also deliberated upon the modus operandi of the anti-government movement. According to the statement, Nawaz was in high spirits.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story