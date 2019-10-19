close
Sat Oct 19, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 19, 2019

Govt committed to economic uplift: minister

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 19, 2019

LAHORE: Minister for Chief Minister’s Inspection Team Ajmal Cheema has said Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) government is determined to improve economic condition of the country. He said this while addressing a closing ceremony of a three-day drama festival organised by a private group of institutions at Alhamra Cultural Complex.

