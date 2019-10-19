Govt committed to economic uplift: minister

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Minister for Chief Minister’s Inspection Team Ajmal Cheema has said Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) government is determined to improve economic condition of the country. He said this while addressing a closing ceremony of a three-day drama festival organised by a private group of institutions at Alhamra Cultural Complex.
