Sat Oct 19, 2019
October 19, 2019

LHC to hear bail cancellation plea of Sana’s son-in-law

National

October 19, 2019

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Thursday admitted a petition for regular hearing for bail cancellation of Ahmad Shehryar Rana, son-in-law of Rana Sanaullah, in a murder case.

The bench issued notices to accused Ahmad Shehryar and sought reply. The bench headed by Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan passed the orders on petitions filed by the prosecution and the complainant Shabir Butt challenging trial court orders of granting bail to Ahmad Shehryar and another accused. The bench had reserved the verdict on maintainability of the petitions after hearing initial arguments and it was announced on Thursday.

