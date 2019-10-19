PM’s focal person on polio Babar Atta resigns

ISLAMABAD: Babar Atta, the former polio adviser to the UN and polio focal person to Prime Minister Imran Khan, resigned Friday from the position with immediate effect, Geo News reported.

In a series of posts shared on twitter, Atta said he asked PM Imran to relieve him of his duties due to some personal reasons. “When I look back, I am proud to say that I made all possible efforts to create that enabling environment where polio eradication is a top priority. A 24/7 call centre will soon be inaugurated to address all concerns of people who have questions relating to the vaccine,” he elaborated.

Atta added that Pakistan’s first ‘Perception Management Initiative’ will be rolled out by the end of the month, the effects of which will be a “game changer”. “I am leaving at a time when the low transmission season is about to commence,” he added.

“Pakistan is in a position that will finally eradicate polio once and for all. The opportunity should be capitalised and should not be lost from here. I forever remain indebted to the love and respect all of you have offered,” he further noted.