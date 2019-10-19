Erdogan says won’t forget Trump’s ‘devil’ letter

ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he won’t forget a letter from US President Donald Trump that warned him not to be a “fool,” a “tough guy” or a “devil,” and vowed a response to what he said was a missive out of line with diplomatic courtesies.

Trump Warns Erdogan not to be ‘Tough Guy’ or ‘Fool,’ seeks dealTrump penned the warnings in a letter to Erdogan dated Oct 9, according to Gulnur Aybet, an aide to Erdogan.Erdogan’s remarks on Friday are his first public reaction to the widely ridiculed letter. Erdogan said he was withholding a response at the moment.

“We don’t see this issue as our priority today,” he told press in Istanbul. But, “it should be known that when the time comes, necessary action will be taken regarding this issue.”