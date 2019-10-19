Haris suffers defeat at Texas Squash Open

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Haris Qasim lost in pre-quarter-finals of the $12,000 Texas Squash Open 2019 in Houston, USA on Friday.

Fourth seed Christopher Gordon of US beat wildcard Haris 11-5, 11-4, 11-5 in the second round.

Earlier, Haris overpowered 9/16 seed Josue Enriquez of Guatemala 9-11, 12-10, 11-5, 10-12, 11-9 in the first round.