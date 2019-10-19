Latest News
October 19, 2019
Business
Wife Of Gen (retd) Hamid Gul Passes Away
Injured Hasan Ali Almost Out Of Australia Tour: Report
BIEK Result: How To Check Your Result Via SMS
Junoon Rocks USA On World Tour, With Thousands Flying In To See The Magic Firsthand
BIEK Commerce Part 2 Result Announced
Bulgaria Coach Balakov Resigns Following Racism Fallout
Italian University To Offer Undergrad Degree For Those Who Want To Be Influencers
I do not give a fig about dharna: Imran
Fazl meets Shahbaz: PML-N to join JUI-F’s Azadi March
New work visas: Pakistan among top 10 countries for Japan hiring
Avoids blacklisting, remains in grey: Pakistan gets 123 days FATF breather
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge leave for UK
Babar Sattar
Anarchy as politics
Khalid Bhatti
Working poverty
Farid Ullah Khan
Embracing the digital
Ben Wray
An unlikely pair?
Ahsan Hamid Durrani
India’s future under the RSS
Jan Egeland
No empathy
Dog bites
Confusing data
Missing strategy
Delayed admission
On poverty
The water threat
Planning against polio
Killing of 15: Tense calm prevails in Tank amid sit-in
Dengue fever outbreak may take more time to go unlike past
Six newly confirmed LHC judges take oath
Labourers working on dam suspend protest after colleague’s death
PTI workers in Peshawar join JUI-F
Erdogan threatens to restart Syria operation
Boris scrambles to sell Brexit deal to MPs
Strike grips Catalonia‘Freedom marchers’ hit Barcelona
First all-female spacewalk America makes history
Mexico deports 311 Indian nationals
Pakistan sack Sarfraz as Test, T20I captain
Depleted SA face dominant India in third Test
Former Proteas batsman sentenced to five years in jail
Northern pip KP to move into semis
Barca, Real agree new date after Clasico postponed due to protests
C/A deficit contracts 64pc in July-Sept
Textile exports slightly increase 2.9pc to 3.4bln in 1Q
FATF action comes as no surprise for stakeholders
Power projects with 11,684MW capacity in limbo
Stocks end flat after seesaw session on FATF, investor wariness
Govt releases Rs179m to resume operations of Aman ambulance
Anti-encroachment drive not targeting only poor, says commissioner
Woman from Nawabshah dies of rabies at JPMC
With last witness set to be heard on Oct 28, Baldia factory fire trial ‘now in final phase’
SHC issues notices on plea for constitution of commission to probe ‘torture on Nisar Morai’
Devotees flock to Data Darbar as Urs celebrations begin
No room for chaotic politics: CM
Traffic plan for Urs
LHC moved against JUI-F planned protest
Six LHC judges sworn in
Seasonal close may take more time unlike past
Book launched on modern theories of universe
Kashmir Solidarity Hour marked
Poverty alleviation part of China’s development strategy: Yao Jing
‘Hiring of 700 teachers on the cards’
Influential criminals striving to avoid police action
Gruesome killing of 15: Tense calm prevails in Tank amid sit-in
Karsaz tragedy victims remembered
National Games torch to get rousing welcome
26 held in Hangu
C/A deficit contracts 64pc in July-Sept
Rupee down
Comment
Cotton arrivals down 27 percent to 4.44 million bales till Oct 15
Time to test targeted subsidies
SECP eases credit rating rules
Engro Fertilisers profit declines 14pc to Rs10.51 bln in Jan-Sept 2019
Gold unchanged at Rs87,000/tola
Interwood, BankIslami sign MoU
‘Cane crushing from Nov 15’
FBR extends sales tax deadline
Soap-makers demand duty cuts