Sat Oct 19, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 19, 2019

FBR extends sales tax deadline

Business

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday extended the last date for filing sales tax and federal excise return for the month of September 2019. The FBR extended the last date for making payment of sales tax and federal excise duty for the month of September 2019 to October 22, 2019 from October 15. The FBR extended the last date for submitting sales tax and federal excise return for the month to October 25 from October 18.

