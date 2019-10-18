Flagship reference: IHC allows NAB to submit additional documents

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday accepted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) plea to submit additional documents in an appeal challenging the acquittal of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Flagship Investment reference.

IHC division bench comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani on Thursday took up the petition filed by NAB seeking permission to submit additional documents in appeal against Nawaz Sharif acquittal in Flagship investment reference.

The court directed the NAB to attach additional documents with main appeal, which also have tax record and property details of former PM Nawaz Sharif.

Earlier, NAB in its plea requested IHC that it wanted to submit documents pertaining to tax and property of former PM Nawaz Sharif, and his sons Hassan and Hussain Nawaz in accordance with the record of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The same documents had been submitted to the trial court, it further said.

NAB said the annual record of British and United Arab Emirates based companies owned by the accused was also part of the documents.