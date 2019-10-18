CM orders transfer of 129 patwaris in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan shuffling/transfer of all revenue and district administration officials in the provincial capital.

“The initiative has been taken in pursuance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf provincial government vision of eradicating malpractices from the public dealing offices and with an aim at streamlining the system of reward and punishment in the whole province,” he added. The chief minister directed the district administration to flourish a system of reward and punishment in public dealing offices.

He directed to reward those patwaris/officials having good performance while punishing those who were involved in malpractices and not performing well.

Mahmood stated that the government had also launched anti-corruption measures in all departments of the province. All important postings and transfers will be done through placement committees, he added. A total of 129 patwaris/officials have been transferred in Peshawar, said a handout.