TMUC Islamabad formalises student council

Islamabad : The Millennium Universal College (TMUC), Islamabad organised an oath-taking ceremony for Student Council 2019-20 in an effort to regularizing the student body and to encourage Millennials to become more responsible pupil and citizen at TMUC, Sector H-11/4 Islamabad, says a press release.

Mohsin-e-Pakistan, National Hero Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan graced the auspicious occasion as a Chief Guest. Founder & Chief Executive TMUC Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq warmly welcomed and received Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan with Dean Mrs. Safia Farooqui, Director Kholah Malik and TMUC Staff and Students. His legendary presence excited the crowd to the fullest, it gave Millennials sense of nationalism and patriotism of all the contributions Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan has made for the nation. Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat, Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad also honoured the ceremony with their auspicious presence.

The students of the elected Executive Council, President Shahzada Murad Nazir, Vice President Raja Moiz Anwar, and General Secretary Syed Aitzaz delivered speeches on their agendas, pre-election plan and academic events that will be held for students at TMUC.

Speaking on the occasion Faisal Mushtaq urged the Millennials to represent The Millennium Universal College TMUC responsibly, study hard and uphold the institution’s heritage and work for its progress. TMUC Millennials vowed under oath that they would faithfully execute their duties as a member of the Student Council and devote themselves to the serious pursuit of knowledge and truth, in order to become a contributing member of the society.

Addressing the student council on the occasion Chief Guest Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan emphasized on the need for the students to be responsible citizens, take initiative and undertake their leadership role to make a revolutionary change in Pakistan. He appreciated the students while also commending the TMUC leadership for providing the students with the right academic atmosphere, guidance and mentorship.