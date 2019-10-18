Women uplift project launched

Islamabad :Oxfam in Pakistan and Hashoo Foundation partnered to launch the ‘Women Entrepreneurship Development’ project to address the country’s plastic bag pollution crisis and to explore sustainable solutions to counter its effects by engaging and empowering women entrepreneurs.

“We are seeing a massive rural-urban migration, coupled with rapid urbanisation but as our growing population occupies new spaces in urban areas, it lacks the understanding of living in harmony with nature, so we continue to damage our environment through uncontrolled and mismanaged waste disposal,” said Minister of State for Climate Change and chief guest at the event Zartaj Gul.