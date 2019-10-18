close
Fri Oct 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 18, 2019

Women uplift project launched

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
October 18, 2019

Islamabad :Oxfam in Pakistan and Hashoo Foundation partnered to launch the ‘Women Entrepreneurship Development’ project to address the country’s plastic bag pollution crisis and to explore sustainable solutions to counter its effects by engaging and empowering women entrepreneurs.

“We are seeing a massive rural-urban migration, coupled with rapid urbanisation but as our growing population occupies new spaces in urban areas, it lacks the understanding of living in harmony with nature, so we continue to damage our environment through uncontrolled and mismanaged waste disposal,” said Minister of State for Climate Change and chief guest at the event Zartaj Gul.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad