Two killed in twin cities

Rawalpindi :Two people were killed and a woman was critically injured in two different incidents in the jurisdiction of Ramna (Islamabad) and Pirwadhai (Rawalpindi) police stations, the police said.

In Pirwadhai, three persons equipped with weapons, entered a house and killed a man and wounded a woman on unknown reasons and sped away, the police said.

Samra Mohsin, wife of Mohsin Mehmood in a complaint lodged with the Pirwadhai Police Station stated that three unknown men barged into his sister, Naila’s house which was adjacent to their home and when her husband tried to rescue his sister-in-law, they opened fire on them killing, Mohsin Mehmood, on spot and injuring Naila Rauf.

The police have registered FIR under sections 302, 324, 452, 34 PPC against the three assailants and started investigation.

In another incident in Dhoke Kashmirian, a person hailing from Mardan was stabbed to death in a house in Sector G-12.

Noorul Hassan son of Mian Dad, resident of Taoos Khail, Mardan, lodged a complaint with the Ramna Police Station that his brother Javed Hussain was a government servant and left for Islamabad for his treatment with an amount of Rs350,000. “He stayed in house of his late friend, Abadullah, at Dhoke Kashmirian, but at midnight Abdullah’s young sons killed my brother for money by stabbing him,” he added.

The police have taken up the case and registered FIR under section 302, 34 PPC and send teams to arrest the killers.