PTF team to attend ATF moot in India

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the Pakistan Tennis Federation plans to attend the Asian Tennis Federation’s AGM and elections scheduled to be held from November 29 to December 1 in Bangalore (India).

Pakistan’s delegation comprising Senator S Dilawar Abbas (life time ATF vice-president and PTF patron) and Tariq Murtaza (Islamabad Tennis Association president) will attend the ATF meeting.

PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan said he would have attended a part of the event if India had agreed to come to play their Davis Cup tie in Islamabad on November 29 and 30, because he was firmly of the opinion that sports should be above politics.