Olympic Hockey Qualifiers: Pakistan head coach confident of good showing

ISLAMABAD: A day before the national team leaves for Holland to play Olympic qualifying matches against the hosts on October 26-27, head coach Khawaja Junaid promised to make the occasion worth remembering for Pakistan hockey fans.

The Olympian who has been given the responsibility to carry Pakistan’s hopes of a place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, said while talking to ‘The News’: “Every hockey follower knows that Holland are not only ranked No 3 in the world, their team has been regularly playing international hockey against the world’s best sides. Their Pro League and European hockey experience in recent times give them a clear edge.

“On the other hand, we are lacking international exposure. No international hockey for almost 18 months has definitely made us a bit rusty.

“But I promise you that you will not see us lacking on any front against the hosts. They may have the home advantage also, still I feel Pakistan players have the talent to take the game to Holland.”

When asked reasons for such confidence, Junaid said hockey was in Pakistan players’ blood and they know how to fight.

“Let me make it very clear that hockey is in our soul and blood and no team in the world can take us lightly when it comes to playing for a target. An Olympics berth is at stake and every player knows it.”

The team will leave in the late hours of Saturday. After a night’s stay in Amsterdam, they will cross the border to play two international mat­ches against Germany on October 22-23.

“Those two matches against Germany will give us some experience against a European side. It will also help us judge our weaknesses. We played a couple of matches against a good Navy team for local experience and I hope it will help new players in adjusting.”

The head coach said speed, aggression and distribution of ball have been considered as European teams’ forte. “I have trained my charges to disturb that rhythm and at the same create opportunities for themselves.”

The 19-member national team includes six uncapped players. “Experienced Irfan, who is playing league in London, will join the team in Holland. The six new faces are Waqar Younis (goalkeeper), Rizwan Ali, Hamman Anjum, Ghazanfar Ali, Rana Abdul Waheed and Rana Sohail. They all have good hockey brain and hopefully will make a name for themselves in future,” he said.