close
Fri Oct 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
October 18, 2019

BD border guards shoot dead Indian soldier

World

AFP
October 18, 2019

KOLKATA: An Indian paramilitary guard was killed and another critically wounded after a “firing by Bangladeshi troops” at a border river on Thursday, Indian security forces said, the first deadly incident between the nations in recent times.

Six Indian border guards had taken a boat to an island on Padma River near a border post in West Bengal state on Thursday to meet with their Bangladeshi counterparts to secure the release a detained fishermen, officials said. The man was one of three fishermen believed to have sailed into Bangladeshi waters to fish for Hilsa, a popular fish in regional cuisine. Bangladesh border guards detained the trio early Thursday, but two of them were released “soon after,” a senior Indian Border Security Force (BSF) official told AFP. The pair told the Indian border guards of their detention, which led to the border incident — and the Bangladeshi guards opening fire. “An Indian border guard was killed and another critically injured in firing by Bangladeshi border troops along the riverine border,” the official said. “The Indian border guard died in the boat. The BSF named the maritime officer as Head Constable Vijay Bhan Singh.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World