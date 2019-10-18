Ashfaq into International Masters Squash Open final

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Ashfaq Hussain reached the singles final of the International Masters Squash Open in Rio on Thursday.

Ashfaq overpowered Evaristo Sanguinetti 11-6, 5-11, 11-8, 9-11, 11-3 in the semi-finals. Usama Khan lost to Julian Rega 5-11, 3-11, 5-11 in the second semi-final.

Ashfaq will face Julian in the final. Meanwhile, Ashfaq and his partner Gustavo Mioni lost to the pair of Mario Serrichio and Evaristo Sanguinetti 9-11, 6-11 in the semi-finals of doubles category.