Fri Oct 18, 2019
October 18, 2019

More city champions emerge in Ufone KP Football Tourney

Sports

KARACHI: Nine more city champion sides have emerged from Swat, Buner, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Upper and Lower Dir, Nowshera and Charssadda bringing the total to 15 in Ufone Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Football Tournament.

The champions of Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, Tank, Mansehra, Haripur and Malakand had already been decided. Matches will be taking place in Swabi, Mardan, Chitral, Bannu, Abbottabad and Peshawar in the coming week.

The 21 cities participating in the tournament have been divided into four regions: Hazara, Malakand, Peshawar and Kohat. The city champions will compete in the eliminators within their respective regions. Two teams from each region will advance to the Super 8 stage of the championship, which will be held at Tamas Khan Football Ground in Peshawar from November 18.

