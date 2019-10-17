Pakistan can’t afford to lose Kashmir case: Siraj

ISLAMABAD: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said that Pakistan cannot afford losing the case of Kashmir at any cost because of its ideological, economic and geographical importance for the country.

“God forbid! Pakistan cannot remain intact if we lose Kashmir to India,” warned the JI chief while addressing a women march in the federal capital on Wednesday. He said Pakistan will turn into a desert if Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) does not get freedom.

“Get out India”, read most of banners and placards waived by women, majority of them clad in Hijab, and children at a grand Kashmir rally here at Aabpara Chowk.

The “Save Kashmir” march was participated by a large number of women and children to express solidarity with the besieged people of the IOK. The JI Secretary General Ameerul Azim, Naib Ameer Mian Aslam, JI AJK chapter Ameer Dr Khalid Mahmood and others also addressed the gathering.

Sirajul Haq said the RSS goons led Modi government was working on Akhand India idea and abrogating the special status of Kashmir was the part of it. He warned the rulers against the New Delhi’s expansionist ideas, saying first AJK and then Islamabad were the targets of RSS-BJP regime.

The JI chief said that not only Pakistan but the other countries of the region were also feeling threat to their sovereignty from Indian designs.

But, he added, only Pakistan has had the capacity to challenge the Indian designs and it was high time that pre-emptive strike be made to thwart the plans of the enemy.

Siraj expressed regret over the silence of rulers and international community over the plights of the people of IOK. He said over eight million people are living like prisoners in the biggest prison of IOK, where they were starving to death, facing severe shortage of medicines and food.

The JI chief asked the government to give roadmap while taking practical steps for solution of Kashmir issue as the women raised slogans against the Indian government for brutalities on people IOK. Siraj said the rulers had pinned all their hopes on America for the solution of Kashmir issue, expressing the hope that the present rulers would not be kept as remembered among those like Pervez Musharraf who, according to him, betrayed the Kashmiris. The JI top leader said there was no harm in making peace efforts between Iran and Saudi Arabia but first Prime Minister Imran Khan should focus on Pakistan’s external and internal issues.