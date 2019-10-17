Mini marathon held at Iqra University

ISLAMABAD: A mini mara­thon was held at the Islamabad campus of Iqra University to highlight the fact that a healthy mind comes parallel to an active body, says a press release.

The mini marathon was organised by Sports Club of the university. More than 200 students and around 100 faculty members participated in the competition.

The marathon comprised two races of 1.5 kilometres and 3 kilometres. The race began from the main ground of the campus and culminated at the main gate of NUML.

Muhammad Ilyas, Osama Rashid and Sikandar Hayat grabbed top three positions respectively. The winners were awarded cash prizes and certificates. Iqra University Vice President Dr Muhammad Islam congratulated the winners and urged the students to participate more in such healthy competitions that help in personality development and physical fitness. He added that such competitions drive us to learn at a faster rate and perform well at higher level.

The vice president also emphasised on organising more sports competitions in the year to create a positive culture of healthy competition among the campus students.