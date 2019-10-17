Pakistan to host badminton tournament

ISLAMABAD: Thirteen countries will participate in the Yonex Sunrise Pakistan International Badminton Series at the Rodham Hall from Nov­ember 7-10.

Wajid Ali Chaudhry, secretary Pakistan Badminton Federation and chairman Asian Development Committee, said at a press conference here on Wednesday that players from USA, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Bah­rain, Nepal, Maldives, Afghan­istan, Cze­ch Republic, Iran, Iraq, Canada and Pakistan would compete in the event.

Events to be contested in the competition will be men’s singles and doubles, women’s singles and doubles plus mixed doubles.

“We have requested the government to support us. So far whatever we are getting is from international companies and don’t have any local support,” Wajid said. He hoped that the tournament would help popularise badminton in Pakistan.