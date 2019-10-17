Kabaddi meeting

LAHORE: The general council meeting of the Punjab Kabaddi Association will now be held on November 24. The meeting which was to be held on October 12 was rescheduled and will be held at SIR Form House Gulshan-e-Lahore, Dhanail Road Rawalpindi at 8 pm, informed Tariq Waheed Jutt, secretary Punjab kabaddi.