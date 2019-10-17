close
Thu Oct 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 17, 2019

Kabaddi meeting

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 17, 2019

LAHORE: The general council meeting of the Punjab Kabaddi Association will now be held on November 24. The meeting which was to be held on October 12 was rescheduled and will be held at SIR Form House Gulshan-e-Lahore, Dhanail Road Rawalpindi at 8 pm, informed Tariq Waheed Jutt, secretary Punjab kabaddi.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports