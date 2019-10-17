close
Thu Oct 17, 2019
October 17, 2019

Three youths killed by Indian troops in held Kashmir

October 17, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism killed three Kashmiri youths in Islamabad district of Indian-held Kashmir on Wednesday.

The youths were killed in a fake encounter by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Pazalpora area of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported.Meanwhile, a labourer was shot dead by unknown attackers in South Kashmir’s Kakpora area of Pulwama district on Wednesday, police said.

