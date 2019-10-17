close
Thu Oct 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 17, 2019

PS-11 Larkana by-polls today

National

October 17, 2019

SUKKUR: The provincial office of the Election Commission of Pakistan has announced finalising all the arrangements for conducting PS-11, Larkana by-elections today (Thursday).

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) told the media that it will ensure complete transparency and fairness during the electoral process. The by-election is a tight contest between GDA's candidate Moazzam Khan Abbasi and PPP candidate Jamil Ahmed Soomro.

The ECP has also declared certain polling areas as sensitive, apprehending violence. It said the ECP staff have been sent with election related materials to the polling stations along with army soldiers who will assist the local law enforcement personnel in maintaining the security. The Larkana's district administration has announced local holiday in the polling zones.

