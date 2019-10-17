Ex-soldiers serving in police demand salaries

PESHAWAR: Retired army soldiers, appointed on various posts in the Police Department, staged a protest on Wednesday against the non-release of salaries for the last four months.

Led by Sub-Inspector Jehanzeb and Head Constable Syed Rahim, the protesters while carrying banners and placards stated that after retirement from the army, they were appointed on various posts in the Police Department after a proper agreement with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the Police Department. According to the agreement, they said, they were assured of facilities like those of the regular police employees. They said that 2,500 ex-soldiers were serving on various posts.