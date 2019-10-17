PTI government needs to go home, says Bilawal

SUKKUR: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the Pakistan People’s Party wants the incumbent government to go home for turning the lives of people miserable and damaging the economy.

Talking to the media after the inauguration of a treatment support center for HIV patients in Ratedero on Wednesday, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said in tomorrow’s (Thursday) by-election at PS-11 Larkana, Jamil Soomro would be contesting on the PPP ticket, while the GDA’s candidate is surprisingly being supported by the JUI-F.

He said Fazlur Rehman being a leader of the opposition alliance needs to explain why he is backing the GDA’s candidate which is an ally of the PTI in Sindh.

He said the JUI-F should not have supported the GDA’s candidate Moazam Ali Abbasi. Bilawal said the JUI-F decision violates the decision of the opposition alliance of supporting each other in the by elections. He asked the people to vote in favour of the PPP candidate.

Criticising the PTI government, he said the PTI’s disastrous economic mismanagement of the last one-year is before everybody. The economy has slowed down, there is double digit inflation which has made the lives of people miserable. The PPP chairman said thousands have become jobless.

The PTI government is full of contradictions as on the one hand the prime minister had announced creating a million jobs and on the other hand, PTI Minister Fawad Chaudhary says people should not expect government to create jobs while dropping hints at closure of nearly 400 institutions.

Chaudhary’s statement is an admission of government’s abject failure in managing the economy. He said all the government is doing is to harass the opposition and muzzle the press and electronic media to suppress the freedom of expression.

Bilawal said the ‘puppet government wants to occupy the capital of Sindh, Karachi by manipulating law and constitution. He said we will never allow the division of Sindh. He asked the lawyers to stand up against the continued violation of the Constitution by the undemocratic PTI government which sometimes wants to take over Karachi and at other attacks the 18th Amendment.

The government is denying provinces especially Sindh of its share in the NFC Award. Earlier, inaugurating the HIV treatment centre, the PPP chairman pledged to extend free treatment to all the HIV positive patients.