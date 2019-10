Ammad in Tring Squash Open second round

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Ammad Fareed reached the pre-quarter-finals of $20,000 Tring Squash Open in England on Wednesday. Ammad, 9/16 seed, defeated Valentin Rapp of England 11-2, 9-11, 11-1, 11-4 in the first round. He will now face fifth seed Sebastien Bonmalais of France in the second round.