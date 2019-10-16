Five get jail for failed Notre-Dame bomb attack

PARIS: A French court on late Monday sentenced five female militants who had planned a car bomb plot outside Notre- Dame Cathedral here in 2016 to between five and 30 years in prison, local media reported. The two main defendants, Ines Madani and Ornella Gilligmann, were sentenced to 30 years and 25 years respectively following their attempt to set off a car loaded with gas cylinders outside the cathedral.