Govt tobe responsible if anything happens to Zardari: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday warned the government that if anything happens to former President Asif Ali Zardari then the PPP will hold the current government responsible. “If anything, God forbid, happened to my father we will hold this government responsible. Despite these tactics we will not compromise on our principles or democratic politics,” he posted in his tweet on his twitter account after rejection of the Accountability Court to shift Asif Ali Zardari to hospital from jail. Bilawal tweeted that the former President should be provided with medical facilities in prison and shifted to hospital for investigation/ treatment as he has been denied his fundamental rights. “Not only has he not been taken to hospital he has still not been provided with a fridge to keep his insulin and medicine,” he posted on tweeted. He further tweeted that the government continues to try and use my father’s ailing health to pressure his party.