Wed Oct 16, 2019
Committees formed to hold OTC Challenge Cup smoothly

OC
Our Correspondent
October 16, 2019

LAHORE: Management Committee of 1st OTC Lahore Challenge Cup has formed three different committees for smooth conduct of the tournament.

Chairman Lahore Challenge Cup Tournament Committee Malik Sajjad Akbar approved all three committees in the executive committee meeting. Former ICC Umpire Mian M Aslam is named as Chairman Disciplinary Committee while senior cricket organizers Raza Hameed, Syed Toqeer Shah, Sohaib Ayubi and former Test cricketer Shahid Nazir are its members.

Former Test cricketers Shahid Nazir, Rao Iftkhar Anjum, M Khalil and former first Class cricketer Shah Nawaz Khan are members of Technical Committee while Mian M Aslam and Tasadduq Jamal are members of Umpire Committee. Malik Sajjad further said that Kashif Rasool is a special member and Tournament Secretary Shahbaz Ali will be coordinator and secretary of all these committees.

