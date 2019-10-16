3 impostor cops held

Islamabad: Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has busted a gang who used to search people after portraying themselves as policemen and later deprive them of cash and valuables at gun point, the police spokesman said.

The police team arrested three persons who in guise of policemen used to check the people and later deprive them of cash and other valuables at gun point.

The accused have been identified as Sameen, Afaq Khalid and Adeel Attique while police team also recovered cash, weapons and cell phones from them.