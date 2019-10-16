close
Wed Oct 16, 2019
OCC
Our crime correspondent
October 16, 2019

3 impostor cops held

Islamabad

OCC
Our crime correspondent
October 16, 2019

Islamabad: Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has busted a gang who used to search people after portraying themselves as policemen and later deprive them of cash and valuables at gun point, the police spokesman said.

The police team arrested three persons who in guise of policemen used to check the people and later deprive them of cash and other valuables at gun point.

The accused have been identified as Sameen, Afaq Khalid and Adeel Attique while police team also recovered cash, weapons and cell phones from them.

