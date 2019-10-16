Royal couple spends eventful day

Islamabad :Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton began their tour of Pakistan with a day of education, conservation and official engagements in Islamabad.

The Royal couple visited the local, government-run Islamabad Model College for Girls to champion the importance of quality education, particularly for girls. The school educates students between the ages of 4 and 18.

Princess Kate Middleton donning a royal blue classic Kurta with trousers and Dupatta, arrived at the school along with Prince William in a more casual look wearing trousers and shirt was received by cheering kids.

The royals shook hands and talked with the beaming kids at the entrance.

The model school - a public sector entity - established in 1978 caters to students between the ages of 4 to 18, under the ‘Teach for Pakistan’ programme is based on the United Kingdom’s ‘Teach First Scheme’.

They met pupils from kindergarten to sixth standard and heard about how the students are benefiting from Teach for Pakistan, a fast-track teacher training programme modelled on the UK’s successful ‘Teach First’ scheme. Like Teach First, Teach for Pakistan is focused on improving the quality of teaching in schools which serve families from disadvantaged backgrounds through a rigorous teacher selection and training programme.

Continuing the education theme, the Royal couple then visited the Margalla Hills to take part in a number of activities which highlighted Pakistan’s work to meet several of the Sustainable Development Goals. Their Royal couple joined children from four local schools to set up a leopard camera trap.

The next stop for Kate and William was at the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP), Trail 5, where they had a stroll, set a Leopard trap and took part in activities with local school kids.

The visit was aimed at encouraging local school children learn about conservation and pollution at the National Park. Dr Anis Rahman - Chairman MHNP Board and Asirra Ghulam briefed them about the conservation measures.

The Duke and Duchess then held official meetings with the President Arif Alvi, followed by an official meeting and lunch with the Prime Minister Imran Khan.