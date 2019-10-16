Never said Imran won’t make a deal: Sheikh Rashid

LAHORE/NANKANA SAHIB: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has claimed that negotiations are in progress between the government and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and there are strong chances that he will not go to Islamabad in connection with his Azadi March.

Those whose language is understood are in contact with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the minister said. Speaking in Lahore at Railway headquarters and later on in Nankana Sahib, he said the Maulana needed some face saver and he would find some way out soon, as he himself wanted to get out of the current situation. The minister claimed that Nawaz had been left alone, and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif was doing nothing for him. “October, November and December are months of anarchy,” he said without elaborating.

However, Sh Rashid promised that he would share good news with the media on October 23-24. The minister denied having said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would never enter into a deal. “Many things are happening behind the doors,” he said in response to a question about Azadi March. However, he added, “Imran Khan will not do any deal with anyone. Next two months are very important.”

He said the prince of Pakistan People’s Party has started his own movement as he is fearful of the Maulvis, who may stage a sit-in in Islamabad. To another question he said Imran Khan had saved Pakistan from going bankrupt. He raised the Kashmir issue at the international level effectively.

The minister said people from far-flung areas would start their journey to Islamabad on Oct 27, while people in Islamabad would observe black day on the same date. The minister said Pakistan Railways would start making profit now. At least 400-500 passengers would benefit from the economy coaches attached with Jinnah Express. He said opening of a pharmacy at railway station would be beneficial for passengers where doctors would also be available.

In the past, money was invested at railway stations in Bahwalpur, Raiwind and Narowal and nothing was spent at stations of Lahore and Rawalpindi, which generate major chunk of revenue.

The minister claimed that Jinnah Express would reach Karachi in eight hours after completion of the MainLine-1 (ML-1) project. He said at seven railway stations, food streets were being built with the cooperation of China. Shopping centres would be established near railway stations and given on lease, he added. Deficit of Pakistan Railways would end in three years, he claimed. Those who got funds of 50 billion rupees, produced zero result, he regretted. “We got 10 million rupees in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) and we will make railways profit-earning entity in one year,” said the minister.

Sh Rashid said Nankana railway station would be a historical place and it would be completed in three month. “I wish Imran could inaugurate the station,” added Sheikh Rashid. The government and General Bajwa have established good relations with the Sikh community through Kartarpur Corridor project. The running of special train from Karachi to Lahore for the Sikh community on the eve of birthday of Baba Guru Nanak had been appreciated everywhere, he added. Beside this, special trains would be run for Wagha, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.