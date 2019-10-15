close
Tue Oct 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 15, 2019

Man electrocuted in DI Khan

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 15, 2019

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A worker of private cable network was electrocuted on Monday, police and hospital sources said. According to sources, Muhammad Jamil, son of Muhammad Ramazan, a resident of Bhakkar district was repairing the cable at a point near Topanawala Chowk when he mistakenly touched a power supply line. The worker, according to sources, suffered electric shock and died on the spot.

