Man electrocuted in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A worker of private cable network was electrocuted on Monday, police and hospital sources said. According to sources, Muhammad Jamil, son of Muhammad Ramazan, a resident of Bhakkar district was repairing the cable at a point near Topanawala Chowk when he mistakenly touched a power supply line. The worker, according to sources, suffered electric shock and died on the spot.