Man electrocuted in DI Khan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A worker of private cable network was electrocuted on Monday, police and hospital sources said. According to sources, Muhammad Jamil, son of Muhammad Ramazan, a resident of Bhakkar district was repairing the cable at a point near Topanawala Chowk when he mistakenly touched a power supply line. The worker, according to sources, suffered electric shock and died on the spot.
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A worker of private cable network was electrocuted on Monday, police and hospital sources said. According to sources, Muhammad Jamil, son of Muhammad Ramazan, a resident of Bhakkar district was repairing the cable at a point near Topanawala Chowk when he mistakenly touched a power supply line. The worker, according to sources, suffered electric shock and died on the spot.