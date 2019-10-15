Games torch relay reaches Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The torch of the 33rd National Games has reached Islamabad and will have a tour of the capital today (Tuesday).

Begum Ishrat Ashraf, chairperson Management Committee of Islamabad Olympic Association, will hand over the torch to the PAF representatives at Daman-e-Koh. The PAF will hand over the torch to Navy at Faisal Mosque. Thereafter torch will be given to Army at Traffic Signal in F-8. Army athletes will take the torch to Pakistan Sports Complex.

Brig Zahir Akhtar will hand over the torch to Syed Aqil Shah, vice president of POA, who will further handover the torch to Minister for IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza.