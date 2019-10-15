close
Tue Oct 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 15, 2019

Games torch relay reaches Islamabad

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 15, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The torch of the 33rd National Games has reached Islamabad and will have a tour of the capital today (Tuesday).

Begum Ishrat Ashraf, chairperson Management Committee of Islamabad Olympic Association, will hand over the torch to the PAF representatives at Daman-e-Koh. The PAF will hand over the torch to Navy at Faisal Mosque. Thereafter torch will be given to Army at Traffic Signal in F-8. Army athletes will take the torch to Pakistan Sports Complex.

Brig Zahir Akhtar will hand over the torch to Syed Aqil Shah, vice president of POA, who will further handover the torch to Minister for IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports