Umesh keen to make the most of every opportunity

PUNE: After returning match figures of 6-59 in India’s innings-and-137-run win over South Africa in the second Test, fast bowler Umesh Yadav said that he was undeterred by the uncertainty over his position in the team.

Since the start of 2018, Umesh has featured in only six of the 19 Tests India have played. This, despite having picked up 26 wickets at 18.73 in that time. It speaks volumes about India’s riches in the fast bowling department.

However, the 31-year-old hasn’t been left feeling dejected about the uncertainty over his place in the side.“This is part and parcel (of the game), it will keep happening as long as I play cricket,” Umesh said, after helping India to attain a series-clinching victory in Pune. “These situations will keep coming, and I know I have to be ready when I get my chance. For that, it’s important to stay positive.”