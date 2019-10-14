14 Benami properties unearthed in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Commissioner Mehmood Javed Bhatti has said that 14 Benami properties are detected in Faisalabad division so far.

While talking after a meeting here on Sunday, he said that divisional administration was directed to accelerate efforts to unearth all benami properties in the division.

In this connection, special teams were constituted in all four districts of the division including Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh, he told.

He said that seven Benami properties were detected in Toba Tek Singh, four properties in Chiniot, two properties in Jhang and one property in Faisalabad district, he added.

Girl among three commits suicide: Three persons, including a girl, committed suicides in separate incidents in and around Faisalabad.

Police spokesman said Sunday that Mian Farooq of Mansoorabad had an old litigation with his brothers over a property dispute. Over this issue, Farooq became dejected and he committed suicide by swallowing poison pills. A teenager, Rehana (19), d/o Wali Muhammad of Jahania, swallowed poison pills after dejecting when her family elders reprimanded over a minor dispute. She was shifted to Allied Hospital, but in vain. In another incident, 40-year-old Yousaf of Thikriwala also swallowed poison pills after quarreling with his family members and died in the hospital. Police handed over bodies to their relatives after completing necessary formalities.

gang busted: Sammundri police have claimed to arrest seven members of a dacoit gang and recovered looted items from their possession. Police spokesman said on Sunday that police team headed by SP Sadar Division Tandlianwala Rao Naeem Shahid on a tip-off conducted surprise raids and arrested seven dacoits, including Yaseen Odh (ring leader), Abdur Razzaq, Tariq, Haneef, Siddique, Mushtaq and Nazar. The police also recovered looted items worth Rs 1.43 million, five rifles, four pistols and mobile phones from their possession. Further investigations are under progress.

15 arrested for decanting: The police arrested 15 shopkeepers on the charge of decanting and selling loose petrol in various parts of the city.

12 held with kites: Police have claimed to arrest 12 persons from different parts of the district and recovered dozens of kites from their possession.

Five held: Police arrested five drivers from various parts of the city on the charge of rash driving.