Ali Sher Khan wins Fazaia Zonal Squash title

ISLAMABAD: Ali Sher Khan, son of former world champion Jansher Khan won the Fazaia Zonal Squash Championship beating Rahim Abbas 3-1 in Peshawar.

Ali won the final 6-11, 11-5, 11-4, 11-7 to win the title. He played some brilliant squash on his way to final and then going on to win the title. Ali Sher Khan currently is training under the able guidance of his father.

Base Commander PAF base Peshawar Air Commodore Zaeem Afzal SI (M) highly appreciated Ali Sher Khan performance and hoped that he would follow the footsteps of his father.He called on young players to work harder to earn name for themselves and for their country.Air Commodore Zaeem Afzal SI (M) said that PAF would continue to support squash and other sports. At the end of the event he distributed prizes amongst winners and runners up.