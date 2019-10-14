close
Mon Oct 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 14, 2019

Drug-trafficker held in Kohat

Peshawar

KOHAT: The police arrested an alleged drug-trafficker and seized a huge quantity of hashish from him on the Indus Highway on Sunday, police said.

They said acting on a tip-off, the police signaled a Lakki Marwat-bound passenger coach at a checkpoint near Jarma Police Station. On thorough search, the police arrested one Eid Alam resident of Lakki Marwat and seized 5.5 kilogram hashish stuffed in a bag under his seat. The police started investigation after booking the accused under relevant sections of the law.

