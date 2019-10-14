Traders’ strike

This refers to the editorial ‘Traders’ protest’ (October 12). The editorial has touched a very burning issue. Let us admit that all successive governments have failed to evolve a proper strategy on the taxation system in the country. The question that arises is: how do you expect traders to accept documentation of the economy when the majority are illiterate? Even dictators failed and abandoned such plans? In fact, even business tycoons are not happy with the government on its policies which keep changing on a daily basis.

Pressing the traders would further add to inflation and an abnormal rise in prices which will be passed on to consumers. The best solution is fixed taxation, and it is not rocket science to determine those rates. Employ young unemployed graduates as tax surveyors to determine the tax base by going door to door. The country cannot afford the luxury of strikes and dharnas; that will further damage the economy beyond repair. The government’s inflexibility and rigid attitude will take us nowhere. The basic formula is: more business more taxes, no businesses no taxes. It’s time to wake up to ground realities before the total collapse of the economy.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi