Mazari clinches JTI Tennis trophy in thrilling fashion

LAHORE: Young tennis player Ameer Mazari grabbed the PLTA JTI Junior Tennis Championship trophy after beating spirited Haniya Minhas in the final played here at Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Saturday.

In U-10 final, both the finalists displayed outstanding skills, techniques and fighting and after a tough fight, finally Ameer Mazari managed to beat Haniya Minhas in a tie-break 8-7 (7-5). Mazari started the game in the great fashion as he took a healthy lead right from the word go and then everyone was expecting that Mazari is going to win the final, Haniya made a tremendous comeback and level the score at 6-6.

Both the players then had equal chance to win the match but they managed to equalize the score at 7-7 and the match was then decided one tie-break which also proved to be nail-biting as both the players kept on giving tough time to each other and scoring for every single point. Mazari, with better stamina and experience, then managed to win the tie break 8-7 (7-5) to clinch the title. In the same category, talented Zohaib Afzal Malik succeeded in winning bronze medal.

The boys’ U-8 gold medal was won by Rahem Beryar while Mohsin Sheraz earned silver medal and Qasim Sheraz bronze. The girls’ U-8 title went to Fajar Fayyaz while Afaf Sulman claimed the silver medal. Taha Khan grabbed the gold medal in boys’ U-6 while Muhammad Rayyan bagged silver and Harris Imran Khan bronze medal. Zainah Abdullah won the gold medal in girls’ U-6 while Qirat Kashid earned silver and Daalia Sehgol bronze medal. DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony of PLTA JTI Junior Tennis Championship. He said that Sports Board Punjab will continue to provide sufficient opportunities to young talented players with the collaboration of sports associations.

DG Sports Punjab urged the young players to focus on their games. “These young players are our asset. They have great talent through which they can win several titles for the country in future,” he added.While talking to media on this occasion, Adnan Arshad Aulakh said Sports Board Punjab is going to hold junior tennis event next month at the state of the Art Tennis Stadium in Nishtar Park Sports Complex. “We are trying our best to take all schools on board in our future sports events to provide maximum opportunities to players belonging to middle class”.