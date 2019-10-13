Pakistan Citizen Portal: PM warns against negligence in handling complaints

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday cautioned that negligence would not be tolerated in the resolution of public complaints on the Pakistan Citizen Portal.

He directed the authorities concerned at the federal and provincial level to ensure that decisions with regard to resolution or to drop a complaint shall be backed by requisite approval from the competent authority.

Directions have been conveyed to the federal as well as the four provincial level organistions through a letter by the Prime Minister’s Office, reiterating that any officer in his official capacity or as a focal person was not authorised to resolve or drop a complaint until the same had been approved by the authority competent to do so.

It was emphasized that the focal person/dashboard handler holding portfolio wherein he or she was competent in his or her official capacity was authorised to resolve a complaint on the Portal.

In case, no formal authorisation is granted to any complaint dealing officer/official or handler, it will be presumed to have been granted and administrative head of the organization concerned shall be held responsible for quality of complaint resolution processes.