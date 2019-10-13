Four dead in NYC shooting

NEW YORK: At least four people died and three were wounded in a shooting at a social club in New York early on Saturday, police said.

No one has been arrested over the shooting, which took place in Brooklyn, and the motive and exact circumstances are not known, a New York police official told AFP.

The local affiliate of ABC News described the place where the shooting took place as an after-hours club.

Four men were pronounced dead at the scene, while two other men and a woman suffered non life threatening injuries, the police official said. Earlier reports had said as many as five people were wounded.