SHC issues show-cause notices to land utilisation dept’s member, DC for not complying with orders

The Sindh High Court has issued show-cause notices to the senior member of the land utilisation department, the deputy commissioner and the mukhtiarkar for failing to comply with court directives.

The notices were issued on a petition of Iqbal Ahmed against the alleged harassment by the National Accountability Bureau and the revenue department in respect of possession of his land in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. The petitioner’s counsel submitted that the petitioner was leased out 1-20 acres in Deh Gurjo in 1993 and later the government re-allocated 00-18 ghuntas piece of land in survey No.289 Deh Okewari after completion all legal formalities.

He submitted that NAB had conducted an inquiry into the allotment of land of the evacuee property trust at survey 289 against ex-revenue officers, and that also affected his right of possession on the subject land.

He requested the court to restrain the NAB authorities from interfering into lawful possession of his leased out land at survey no 289 in Gulshan-e-Iqbal in the guise of an inquiry against ex-secretaries of the revenue department and direct NAB and the revenue department to not harass him or interfere into his possession of land.

The court on a previous hearing had directed the senior member of the land utilisation department, the DC and the mukhtiarkar East to produce the original record having nexus with survey 520 Deh Gujro, District East.

The court observed that neither any record was produced nor the officers concerned appeared. The court taking notice of non-compliance issued show- cause notices to the respondents to appear along with the record of the land and explain the non-compliance on October 22.