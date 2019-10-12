Nawaz’ support to Azadi March marginalises PML-N doves

ISLAMABAD: Lingering confusion about the final policy of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) towards the Azadi March of Jamiate Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman vanished into thin air once and for all after incarcerated deposed Nawaz Sharif extended complete support to the protest.

The hawkish line, perennially accentuated by the PML-N supremo since long, has thus ultimately prevailed. The party workers listen to what Nawaz Sharif says, and no PML-N leader enjoys any such appeal or luxury.

The dovish elements that have been vehemently urging to stay away from the Azadi March on the pretext that religion card is being used in it and intensification of confrontation would not be helpful. They have been calling for adoption of a reconciliatory trajectory so that the extreme hardships being faced by the PML-N leadership alleviate.

Nawaz Sharif’s full support to Azadi March has projected several factors pertaining to the PML-N’s overall policy and strategy. One, despite his imprisonment with limited or no access to the party leaders, he continues to call the shots in the PML-N and has the final say in its key decision-making.

Two, Shahbaz Sharif’s policy of appeasement and peacemaking has been thrown away once again. Although he is the president of the PML-N only in name, he is not in a position to have a firm control over it. It will be immaterial whether or not he will personally join the Azadi March. Nawaz Sharif’s unambiguous announcement has pushed him in a tight spot as the PML-N president’s narrative has disposed of.

Three, the ex-premier persisted with his perspective--respect the vote--and said during his production by the National

Accountability Bureau (NAB) before a Lahore accountability court that if respect is to be earned in the world, first respect has to be shown to people and the vote has to be respected.

During his famous travel to Lahore from Islamabad by road, leading caravans, after his Supreme Court sanctioned ineligibility in its Panama judgement, Nawaz Sharif had introduced and harped on the mantra of “respect the vote”. Later, Maryam carried it forward before her arrest. His reiteration of the slogan now reflected that he persists with his stand.

Four, his dismissal as the prime minister, his lifetime disqualification to contest for an elected office, incarceration of his daughter, Maryam and other hardships have not transformed him into hammering out a compromise to ease his privation. “We are, have been and will remain steadfast,” he said.

Five, there has been widespread confusion since long about the PML-N’s strategy regarding its participation in the Azadi March or staying away from it. Nawaz Sharif made it clear saying that he has already written a letter to Shahbaz Sharif in this regard, detailing the future course of action of the party.

Six, Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law Capt (R ) Safdar has proven right as he stated for weeks that the PML-N will partake in the Azadi March and this is what the former prime minister has conveyed to Fazlur Rehman through him. Other PML-N leaders have been nonplussed about his assertion. Instead of using others as a medium to communicate his message to the JUI-F chief, Nawaz Sharif relied on his close relative. Even otherwise, only his family members are allowed to hold weekly meetings with him in jail and other visits have been barred for quite some time.

Seven, Nawaz Sharif conceded that Fazlur Rehman’s argument to immediately quit the assemblies after the 2018 general elections was solid although “we” had then convinced him not to take that course. At the time, the doves had prevailed in addition to the stand taken by Pakistan People’s Party that leaving the legislatures will not be a wise move.

Eight, the ex-premier was so impressed with the importance of JUI-F chief’s Azadi March that he stated that not paying heed to his call for the protest would be a mistake and “our viewpoint is the same as Fazlur Rehman’s.” He has thus closed the doors of any discussions within the PML-N about its involvement in the agitation.

Nine, the former prime minister has vowed not to be bent by his imprisonment and said if they think that PML-N will panic and bow to pressure, this will never happen.

Ten, Fazlur Rehman, who is keeping his cards close to his chest relating to the elaborate details of the Azadi March, is thrilled as he has finally got the support of one of the two major opposition parties, the PML-N, with Nawaz Sharif’s explicit statement. It was after a long time that the ex-premier got an opportunity to speak his mind to the people at large through media men courtesy of his production in the accountability court.

During his 14-day physical remand duration, which may be extended on the expiration of the initial period, with the NAB, his meetings with his close relatives may be further restricted as is generally done under the NAB law.

However, it is an open question how many PML-N workers and activists will join the Azadi March. During discussions with the PML-N leaders, Fazlur Rehman has been telling them that the burden of gathering protesters should be left to the JUI-F.