Rizwan to lead Pakistan in Olympic hockey qualifiers

ISLAMABAD: Rizwan Senior will spearhead Pakistan’s two-match campaign for a place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as the national selectors named an 18-member squad for the back-to-back matches against Holland.

The Greenshirts will be traveling to Dutch city of Amstelveen to play two matches on October 26-27 that will decide their Olympics’ fate.

Before crossing over on the Holland tour, the team has a stopover in Germany where the two friendly internationals are scheduled.

The International Hockey Federation has given Pakistan a chance to make an effort for Olympics qualification. However, considering team’s ranking, one of the top teams Holland were named as their opponents. Mohammad Irfan could well join the team as the 19th member, provided his visa problems get resolved in time.

Chairman of the selection committee Manzoor Junior said that the team has been given the final shape following a careful monitoring of each and every player during the 40-day training camp.

“We are playing against a team that is ranked No 3 in the world. Pakistan are at No 17 at this point of time. So there is a big gap in the ranking. Hopefully the players after strenuous training would be in a position to give a tough fight to Dutch team at the home surface,” Manzoor Jr said.

He added that he had told team members and officials to put up their best effort. “Nothing is impossible. If Pakistan succeed in giving their best they have the quality to surprise any team,” he said.

Manzoor Junior said he had finalised the team in consultation with the team management. “The selection committee has the backing of the team management in selection matters. All those players who have failed to earn a place in the team should not be worried and continue working hard for place in future teams.”

Khawaja Junaid, the team head coach, said as many as seven new faces were included in the touring squad.

“We are embarking on this important tour with a hope to surprise Holland. This new-look team has the ability to surprise any team. We would try our best to surprise Holland on their home turf,” he said.

Pakistan face tough opponents in Holland, mainly because the Greenshirts have lost crucial points for missing the FIH Pro League days ahead of its start in February.

The late withdrawal earned Pakistan negative points. Pakistan were thus placed at No 12 (at the time of draws) of the available teams and were to play one the three top teams Germany, India or Holland.

The draws ceremony held in Lausanne (Switzerland) saw Pakistan locking horns against Holland is considered one of the toughest available teams.

Pakistan are virtually out of the competitive hockey for the last two years or ever since former secretary Shehbaz Ahmed took over the charge.

Team: Goalkeepers: Amjad Ali and Waqar.

Full-backs: Mubashir Ali, Ammad Shakil Butt, Rizwan Ali.

Half-backs: Moin Shakil, Tasawar Abbas, Rashid Mehmood, Abu Bakhar, Zafar Yaqoob.

Forwards: Ijaz Ahmad, Umar Bhutta, Rana Sohail, Rana Waheed, Ali Shan, Ghazanfar Ali, Hammad Anjum and Rizwan Senior.