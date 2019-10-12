South Asia Regional Badminton C’ships: Raja, Adnan clinch doubles title

LAHORE: Pakistan U-21 players Raja Zulqarnain Haider and M Adnan won the men’s doubles title in the South Asia Regional Badminton Championships held at Male, Maldives.

Pakistan team already won the bronze medal in mixed team event in the championships. Pakistan team is consisted of four players - Raja Zulqarnain Haider, M Adnan, Miss Amal Muneeb and Mehwish Khan. All seven countries of South Asia were participating in these championships.

Pakistan players Raja Zulqarnain Haider and M Adnan in the Men’s Doubles final beat Indian pair Sarath Dunna and Sai Charan Koya by 15-21, 21-12 and 21-19. Before this in quarterfinal Pakistani pair beat Nepal by 21-13, 21-23 and 21-18 in Semi Finals they beat Jimba Sangay and Jamyang Tenzin from Bhutan by 20-22, 21-17 and 21-16.

President Pakistan Badminton Federation Nisar Ahmad Shahwani and Secretary General Wajid Ali Chaudhry congratulated to the team and wished them for more victories in future.