Women Peace League commences in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: Women Peace League, a cricket event of female students belonging to universities of Southern Punjab began at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur on Friday.

IUB Rohi team defeated IUB Challengers by 8 wickets in the inaugural match of Women Peace League. Three women cricket team of the Islamia University and three of Baha-ud-Din Zakerya (BZU) and one team from Nawaz Sharif Agriculture University Multan and University of Education Lahore Multan Campus are participating in this event.

Engr-Prof Dr Athar Mahboob, Vice-Chancellor and Ali Khan Tareen, President Grassroots Cricket Limited unveiled the Women Peace League trophy on this occasion.

The Vice-Chancellor praised the organizers for initiating a healthy activity for female students and hoped that the event will polish abilities of athletes. Ali Khan Tareen said that as many as 8 women cricket teams are participating in the Peace League which will boost sports talent in the region.

Head of Department of Pakistan Studies and officiating Director Sports of the Islamia University Bahawalpur Prof. Dr Aftab Hussain Gillani in his welcome speech has commended the services of Ali Khan Tareen for the promotion of the Grassroots Level Cricket in this area.