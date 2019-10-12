Kashmir solidarity rally

LAHORE:A large number of students of Punjab University (PU) Model High School for Girls on Friday took out a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed led the rally in which teachers and administrative officers also participated. The boys and girls of the school vocalised national anthem of Azad Jammu & Kashmir and raised slogans against Indian atrocities in Held Kashmir.

Addressing the participants, Prof Niaz Ahmed said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s recent visit to China would considerably contribute to resolution of Kashmir issue. He said our prime minister and Army officials were visiting various countries so that Kashmiris could get freedom from illegal occupation of India. He stated our diplomatic efforts to raise voice of Kashmiris would meet success. He called upon the United Nations to implement its resolutions on Kashmir. He said international community had not taken any serious steps to lift curfew from the occupied area and minimise miseries of innocent Kashmiris.

The VC said Kashmiris had been deprived of basic facilities of life and they were compelled to bury their relatives’ bodies within their homes. He said Pakistani nation was on one page and stood with the government, Army and Kashmiris.